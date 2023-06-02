Texas cheerleader says she tries not to think about man who shot her in parking lot

June 2, 2023

New York (AP) — A Texas high school cheerleader says she tries not to think about the man who allegedly shot her after a teammate mistakenly entered his car in a supermarket parking lot. “He did what he did, and I’m just going to try and get through it, there’s no point in me, really, trying to think about what he did,”

Payton Washington, 18, told ABC’s Good Morning America on Friday. “I’m just trying to do whatever I can to be normal and do everything a senior in high school would do,” Washington said. Washington suffered three gunshot wounds and teammate Heather Roth was grazed by a bullet in the shooting. It happened after Roth said she mistakenly got into the wrong car in Elgin, just east of Austin, in April. Realizing her mistake, she got out and went to the car where the other cheerleaders, including Washington, were sitting. A man approached the car. Roth has said she rolled down a window to apologize to him when he began shooting. The man was identified by police as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. The shooting occurred days after two high-profile shootings that occurred after victims went to mistaken addresses.

