NRG Energy sells its share of the South Texas Nuclear Plant

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 12:35 pm

HOUSTON, TX – NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its 44% equity interest in South Texas Project Electric Generating Station (STP) to Constellation Energy of Baltimore for a purchase price of $1.75 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

“Today’s announcement is the continuation of our strategy to optimize our portfolio while creating significant shareholder value,” said Mauricio Gutierrez, NRG President and Chief Executive Officer. “The work on this transaction over the last several months will release significant capital to be deployed at value—accelerating and upsizing our current share repurchase program while achieving our balance sheet targets.”

The transaction is targeted to close by the end of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Hart-Scott-Rodino, and the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Go Back