In Brief: ‘Cruel Intentions’ series announces cast, and more

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 7:42 am

HBO has renewed the comedy series Somebody Somewhere, starring and executive produced by Patti Cake$ star Bridget Everett, for a third season. The series, based on Everett’s own life, centers on a Kansas native struggling to fit in. Through singing, she discovers “finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere”…

Cruel Intentions, Amazon Freevee's series adaptation of the 1999 cult film, has nailed down its main cast, according to Variety. Impeachment: American Crime Story's Sarah Catherine Hook, Totally Completely Fine's Zac Burgess, Yellowjackets' Khobe Clarke, South of Hell's Brooke Lena Johnson, American Horror Stories' Sara Silva, Sean Patrick Thomas -- who starred in the original film, 9-1-1's John Harlan Kim and He's All That's Myra Molloy star in the series, with Younger's Laura Benanti and Major Crimes' Jon Tenney appearing in recurring roles. Cruel Intentions follows "two ruthless siblings who will do anything to preserve their power and reputations after a brutal hazing incident at an elite Washington, D.C. college -- even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."...

Former Wild 'N Out star Ms Jacky Oh! has died, according to a post on the show's Instagram. She was 32. The post went on to call Jacky -- who was born Jacklyn Smith -- "a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons," adding. "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children." A cause of death was not revealed...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back