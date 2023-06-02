Dodgers acquire minor league RHP Vanasco from Rangers for LHP Valdez

June 2, 2023

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-hander Ricky Vanasco from the Texas Rangers for lefty Luis Valdez. Right-hander Zack Burdi was also designated for assignment by the Dodgers to make room on their 40-man roster. Vanasco was a 15th-round draft pick of Texas in 2017 who was designated for assignment on Monday. He allowed six runs in 2 1/3 innings in two games for Double-A Frisco after being activated from the injured list. The 19-year-old Valdez was 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA in eight games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga this season.

