Gervonta Davis taken into custody amid 90-day house arrest

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 6:39 am

ByMIKE COPPINGER

Boxing star Gervonta Davis was taken into custody on Thursday following a court hearing and transported to Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, a Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman told ESPN.

Davis has been serving a 90-day house arrest sentence at the home of his trainer, Calvin Ford, punishment that was meted out last month after the fighter pleaded guilty to four counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash in November 2020 that injured four people, including a pregnant woman.

Davis’ attorney, Michael Tomko, told multiple outlets in Baltimore that Davis was taken into custody during an “impromptu” hearing late Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office spokeswoman declined to provide further details to ESPN.

Davis, 28, was also sentenced to three years’ probation and 200 hours of community service last month. The ruling came down less than two weeks after Davis scored a seventh-round TKO victory over Ryan Garcia in the biggest fight of his career.

Davis, a Baltimore native, was also facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, but prosecutors in Broward County, Florida, dropped the case last week after the accuser said she didn’t wish to press charges.

