Caldwell Zoo announces birth of 3 cheetah cubs

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 3:54 am

TYLER — Three cheetah cubs were born to mother, Orchid, and father, Flap, at the Caldwell Zoo. Their birth is a significant milestone for the zoo and for the conservation of the species. The first cub of the litter was born around 7:38 p.m. and the third arrived just before midnight on May 31. The Caldwell Zoo said that the mother is being very attentive and the cubs are nursing comfortably as they would hope.

The arrival of the cubs is an achievement for the zoo’s breeding program which aims to support conservation efforts for cheetahs and inform the public of their importance. “Our whole team at the zoo is so happy to announce this news of a new litter of cheetah cubs born here. The cheetah keepers work tirelessly on the welfare and well being of the cheetahs in our care,” said Steve Marshall, President and CEO of the Caldwell Zoo. “Now, we will give the young family everything they need to grow and thrive.” Zoo keepers said that the young family requires peace, quiet and privacy, so they will use strategically installed cameras to discreetly monitor the situation.

Caldwell Zoo is a member of the Cheetah Breeding Coalition and works closely with accredited zoological organizations to breed the felines. Caldwell Zoo says they are dedicated to conservation and education, “striving to instill a sense of awe and respect for the natural world in all who visit.” The birth of the cheetah cubs reinforces their commitment to protecting endangered species and raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation.

