Wood County Airport opens new expansion

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 4:30 am

MINEOLA – According to our news partner KETK the Collins Field Airport, in Wood County, opened a new apron expansion on Thursday. “After COVID, we had a big increase in small jets coming into the airport because the airlines were a mess, and it was hard for them and so it’s easier for businesses and personal travel to be done with personal aircraft, light twins, single engine aircraft like this one behind me, and a lot of bizjets were moving into the area,” John Wisdom, Airport Manager said. The added space and newly-painted stripes will allow for greater jet traffic and greater safety during bad weather.

