US expands slots for asylum app as demand overwhelms supply

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 3:56 am

HARLINGEN (AP) — U.S. authorities have expanded slots to seek asylum at land crossings with Mexico through a mobile app for the second time in less than a month, seeking to dispel doubts it isn’t a viable option. There are now 1,250 appointments at eight land crossings, up from 1,000 previously and 740 in early May. Blas Nuñez-Neto, Homeland Security assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, said Thursday in Harlingen, Texas, that the expansion reflects a “commitment to continue to expand lawful options for migrants.” Texas has sued to end what the state government considers an illegal method of boosting immigration.

