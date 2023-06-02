Today is Friday June 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US expands slots for asylum app as demand overwhelms supply

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 3:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HARLINGEN (AP) — U.S. authorities have expanded slots to seek asylum at land crossings with Mexico through a mobile app for the second time in less than a month, seeking to dispel doubts it isn’t a viable option. There are now 1,250 appointments at eight land crossings, up from 1,000 previously and 740 in early May. Blas Nuñez-Neto, Homeland Security assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, said Thursday in Harlingen, Texas, that the expansion reflects a “commitment to continue to expand lawful options for migrants.” Texas has sued to end what the state government considers an illegal method of boosting immigration.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC