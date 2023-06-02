Today is Friday June 02, 2023
Border Patrol didn’t review 8-year-old girl’s file before she died

Posted/updated on: June 2, 2023 at 3:56 am
HARLINGEN (AP) — An internal investigation finds that Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before died on her ninth day in custody. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said the Panamanian child’s parents shared the medical history with authorities after being taken into her custody. But CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility says in a statement released Thursday that a nurse practitioner declined to review documents about the girl the day she died and denied requests for an ambulance.



