Today is Thursday June 01, 2023
Big-name Texas attorneys hired to present impeachment case against Ken Paxton

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 5:29 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Two prominent Texas attorneys with a long list of famous clients will present the case for impeachment against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin on Thursday called for transparency once the trial gets underway this summer at the state Capitol. They were hired by a GOP-led state House committee that has accused Paxton of bribery and misuse of office. The trial is set to begin no later than Aug. 28. Paxton has broadly denied wrongdoing and attacked the impeachment proceedings as politically driven. Paxton is just the third sitting official in Texas history to be impeached.



