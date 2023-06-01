Athens woman arrested in death of autistic stepson

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 6:10 pm

ATHENS – An Athens woman has been arrested and charged with injury to a child in the death of her 10-year-old autistic stepson in 2022. Our news partners at KETK report that the arrest warrant says that 38-year-old Shonna Pickle told authorities that she called 9-1-1 after finding the boy unresponsive the day after Christmas. He was pronounced dead at the emergency room, but a doctor reported seeing bruising on his neck and stomach that was not consistent with CPR. After an investigation and testimony from her husband, a caregiver and medical authorities, the warrant was issued. Pickle had lost custody of her four other children due to charges of abuse. She was arrested for injury to a child and her bond set at $500,000.

