Today is Thursday June 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Prince William, Kate attend royal wedding in Jordan

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 12:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- William and Kate traveled from their home in Windsor, England, to Jordan to attend the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, 28, and Rajwa Alseif, 29, on Thursday.

The Waleses are reportedly among 1,700 guests at the high-profile wedding.

Kate was seen arriving in a pale pink dress, while William chose a dark suit and blue tie for the occasion.

U.S. first lady Dr. Jill Biden was also in attendance at the royal wedding, held at Zahran Palace.

The bride and groom were both educated in the United States.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC