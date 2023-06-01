Today is Thursday June 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Brendan Fraser, Zazie Beetz and Chance the Rapper among this year’s Tribeca Festival jury

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 11:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival has announced the jurors who will be selecting the winners in 15 categories for this year's 22nd annual event. Among them will be Oscar-winning The Whale lead Brendan Fraser, Academy Award-nominated Everything Everywhere All At Once actress Stephanie Hsu, and Atlanta vet and Creed franchise star Zazie Beetz.

Other members include Chance the Rapper, Glee alumna Dianna Agron, Yellowstone's Piper Perabo, filmmaker and actor Mark Duplass, The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and The Recruit's Noah Centineo.

Founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, the 22nd annual Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday, June 7, and runs through Sunday, June 18, in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC