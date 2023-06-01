1 arrested after $4 million worth of cocaine seized in Marshall traffic stop

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 11:28 am

MARSHALL – 43 kilograms of cocaine were seized on Sunday by Marshall police after a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, a semi-truck was stopped around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard. A search of the truck found 39 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine that police said is estimated to have a street value of $4 million. The driver, identified as Ariel Martinez, 34 of Elgin, Ill., was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail before being released on a $100,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

