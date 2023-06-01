American Airlines will fight a court ruling on JetBlue merger

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 10:33 am

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines said Wednesday it will appeal a court decision that would force the airline to break up its partnership with JetBlue Airways in the Northeast.

American and JetBlue face a late-June deadline to end the agreement in which they coordinate flights and share revenue. The Justice Department sued to block the alliance, and a federal judge ruled last week that the partnership violates antitrust law.

“We’ve got a system that allows for appeal, and we are going to do that,” American CEO Robert Isom said during an investor conference. “In the meantime, we are going to have to work with (the Justice Department), work with JetBlue, to find out exactly what we do in the interim.”

American could seek a stay of the judge’s order while it appeals.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

