Today is Thursday June 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


“Go, Al!” 79-year-old new dad Robert De Niro reacts to 83-year-old Al Pacino’s baby news

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 10:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Robert De Niro made headlines in May when it was revealed the 79-year-old actor had become a dad for a seventh time — only for fans to find out weeks later that his fellow Godfather saga star, Al Pacino, is expecting at 83.

"What a guy," De Niro told People on Wednesday while promoting his upcoming Tribeca Festival. "Go Al, God bless him," he added.

As confirmed by ABC Audio, Pacino is expecting his fourth child, his first with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

Incidentally, ABC Audio was slated to speak with De Niro Wednesday, as well, only for the icon to pull out at the last minute — with a staffer explaining he had to feed Gia, his new baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC