“Go, Al!” 79-year-old new dad Robert De Niro reacts to 83-year-old Al Pacino’s baby news

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 10:14 am

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Robert De Niro made headlines in May when it was revealed the 79-year-old actor had become a dad for a seventh time — only for fans to find out weeks later that his fellow Godfather saga star, Al Pacino, is expecting at 83.

"What a guy," De Niro told People on Wednesday while promoting his upcoming Tribeca Festival. "Go Al, God bless him," he added.

As confirmed by ABC Audio, Pacino is expecting his fourth child, his first with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

Incidentally, ABC Audio was slated to speak with De Niro Wednesday, as well, only for the icon to pull out at the last minute — with a staffer explaining he had to feed Gia, his new baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

