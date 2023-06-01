Tyler woman indicted for manslaughter in 2022 crash that killed two

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 9:25 am

TYLER — A Tyler woman was arrested on Tuesday after being indicted on two charges of manslaughter. According to our news partner KETK, Chasity Head, 33, is accused of “failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign” after ingesting marijuana on July 5, 2022. Documents said the wreck caused the deaths of her unsecured passengers, Aiden Rice and Kyleigh Head. Chasity Head was indicted for manslaughter on April 27. Her bond has been set at a total of $500,000.

