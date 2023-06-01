Disturbing trend involving young stroke victims

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 9:04 am

TYLER — An official at an East Texas hospital says young people are becoming more prone to strokes. The stroke coordinator at Christus Health, in Tyler, Jennifer Burwell says it’s not uncommon to see patients at 30, 20 and even 18 years old who have suffered strokes. She says it’s because they’re not as active as they should be. The CDC says 80% of strokes are preventable, but they are the third leading cause of death in Texas. Burwell says remember the acronym “BE FAST” to recognize the symptoms of stroke: balance, eyes, face, arm, speech, and time.

