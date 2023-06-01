Former East Texas chief deputy sentenced to prison

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 8:45 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — An East Texas deputy is sentenced to 44 months in prison for hitting a handcuffed suspect in the face. Former Van Zandt County Chief Deputy Craig Shelton received 3 years and 8 months sentence in a Tyler Federal Court Wednesday. Shelton said he accepted full responsibility for violating the victim’s civil rights in the November 2021 incident. In addition to his prison sentence, Shelton will also receive drug and alcohol counseling. Also Wednesday, former Van Zandt County Deputy Blake Snell was sentenced to 1 year of probation for obstruction of justice in the incident involving Shelton.

