Today is Thursday June 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former East Texas chief deputy sentenced to prison

Posted/updated on: June 1, 2023 at 8:45 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former East Texas chief deputy sentenced to prisonVAN ZANDT COUNTY — An East Texas deputy is sentenced to 44 months in prison for hitting a handcuffed suspect in the face. Former Van Zandt County Chief Deputy Craig Shelton received 3 years and 8 months sentence in a Tyler Federal Court Wednesday. Shelton said he accepted full responsibility for violating the victim’s civil rights in the November 2021 incident. In addition to his prison sentence, Shelton will also receive drug and alcohol counseling. Also Wednesday, former Van Zandt County Deputy Blake Snell was sentenced to 1 year of probation for obstruction of justice in the incident involving Shelton.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC