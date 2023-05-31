Today is Wednesday May 31, 2023
Texas girl’s killer faces new murder charges, with more possible, police say

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 6:43 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — A man run out of multiple cities and towns across Texas after he served prison time for the slaying of an 8-year-old girl in the 1980s has been arrested in connection with two other murders. Police say they are also reopening several cold cases that could be linked to 62-year-old Raul Meza Jr. Austin police announced Tuesday that he was arrested Monday in the deaths of Jesse Fraga and Gloria Lofton. He remained jailed Wednesday and is facing charges including capital murder. Meza’s lawyer Russell Hunt says they just got the case and declined further comment as they review the facts.



