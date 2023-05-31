Today is Wednesday May 31, 2023
Mike Pence announcing 2024 presidential bid next week in Iowa: Source

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 2:28 pm
Rachel Mummey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will announce next week that he is running for president, giving a kickoff speech and releasing a campaign video on June 7 ahead of a town hall with CNN in Des Moines, Iowa, a source familiar confirms to ABC News.

Pence will be running against his old boss, Donald Trump, in the Republican primary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

