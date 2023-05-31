Today is Wednesday May 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas governor appoints John Scott as interim attorney general after Paxton impeached

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 2:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named John Scott to temporarily serve as the state’s attorney general. The appointment Wednesday comes after the GOP-controlled Texas House of Representatives voted to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct and crimes. Scott, an attorney, has previously worked in the attorney general’s office and recently served as Texas Secretary of State. Paxton weathered years of scandal and maintained his party’s support to win three state-wide attorney general’s races until the House vote Saturday abruptly swept him from power. The Senate has set the trial to begin no later than Aug. 28.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC