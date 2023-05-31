Ozone Action Day for East Texas counties

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 12:43 pm

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued an Ozone Action Day on Wednesday for East Texas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in Gregg, Harrison, Smith, Rusk and Upshur counties.

The following preparedness actions are recommended by the NWS:

Limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion as high ozone levels can aggravate symptoms in sensitive groups with respiratory issues

Carpool, combine errands, use public transportation, ride a bike or walk

Limit driving and idling

Don’t burn yard waste

