2 dead, 9 injured in Longview multi-car crash

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 12:22 pm

LONGVIEW – Two people are dead and nine others are injured after a five-car crash in Longview on Monday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, a white Chevrolet Sonic with one passenger was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on South Eastman Road when the car “failed to stop and struck another vehicle.” Longview police responded around 5 p.m. to the scene in the 3100 block of North Eastman Road and Fourth Street. The driver of the Chevrolet Sonic, identified as Callie Bearden, 19 of Longview, was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries. Shelby Partain, 32, a passenger of a separate car, was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries. Nine other people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police said they are continuing to investigate the crash.

Go Back