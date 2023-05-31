1 person killed in boiler explosion at southeastern Texas power plant

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 12:17 pm

FRANKLIN (AP) — Officials say one person was killed when a boiler exploded at a southeastern Texas power plant. A spokesperson for Dallas-based Luminant says a contractor died in the blast Wednesday morning at its Oak Grove Power Plant near Franklin, about 110 miles northwest of Houston. Robertson County Emergency Management Director Bill Huggins says there was no fire and no danger to the public. No other injuries are reported. Luminant spokesperson Meranda Cohn says the cause of the blast is under investigation and the power plant remains in operation.

