Harry Kane wants to kick field goals for the NFL after soccer career

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 10:47 am

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Harry Kane made history earlier this year, becoming England's all-time leading goal-scorer. Now, the star footballer said he has his sights set on the American sport of the same name.

"I was such a big England fan growing up watching [Wayne] Rooney and all those guys scoring goals. So, to be on the top of that list is something pretty special," he told Good Morning America, referring to his title as England's leading goal-scorer.

Kane took the title from Wayne Rooney in late March after notching his 54th career goal for England against Italy in a European Championship qualifier.

The 29-year-old, known as one of the best strikers in the history of the sport, joined GMA on Wednesday to reflect on the past Premier League season -- in which he scored 30 goals with Tottenham Hotspur, which finished in eighth place -- and to look ahead at what may be next in his career.

Fans, broadcasters and Kane's family all know about his unique post-goal celebration, which always includes a kiss of his wedding ring.

"Ever since I've been married, I've got a little tape on the wedding ring, and It's just like a symbol to give something back to my family, my wife, my kids, all their hard work and support has helped me get to where I am now," Kane explained. "It's just a little thing, but every time they see me score, they see me do it."

Soccer has significant global appeal, but with the NFL also growing in global popularity, Kane said he is considering a jump to the American sport down the line, after he eventually retires from soccer.

"It's something I definitely want to explore. I know it will be a lot of hard work. I don't expect to just walk up and start kicking field goals," he acknowledged. "But yeah, it's something I'd love to do. The NFL I have been following for about 10 years now, and I love it, so I'd love to give it a go."

Off the pitch, the England National Team captain runs the Harry Kane Foundation, founded in October 2022, to help transform the stigma around mental health with charities and partners working to normalize conversations and promote positive, supportive habits for mental health.

"It's something I could relate to," Kane said. "Growing up trying to become a footballer, showing resilience, hard work, determination -- it's something I want to try and give back to the boys and girls growing up, and just relay some of my experiences to them."

Finally, Kane, naturally a right-footed player, offered his number one tip for young footballers: "Practice both feet."

"If you can play with both feet at the highest level, that makes the difference between the very top and maybe just the mediocre," he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back