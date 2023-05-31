Al Pacino, 83, expecting child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Another Godfather star is going to be a father again.

Al Pacino, 83, is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A rep for the Oscar winner noted no other statement has been made about the development.

According to TMZ, Alfallah is eight months along.

Pacino is already a father to 33-year-old Julie with Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, both 22, with Beverly D'Angelo.

This news of course comes weeks after Pacino's Heat co-star and former fellow Godfather saga lead, 79-year-old Robert De Niro, confirmed the birth of his seventh child. De Niro welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, on April 6.

(A previous version of this story published on 5/31 erroneously had Pacino's age listed as 82. The text above has been updated to correct the error.)

