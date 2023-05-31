In Brief: Live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ gets its lead stars, and more

The Black Phone breakout star Mason Thames and The Last of Us' Nico Parker, have been tapped to star as Hiccup and Astrid in Universal’s live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film, from Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy -- will fly into theaters in 2025 The fantasy series -- which includes 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon, 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 2019’s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World -- has grossed more than $1.6 billion worldwide and spawned the TV series DreamWorks Dragons, Rescue Riders and The Nine Realms, as well as theme park rides and the live show, How to Train Your Dragon on Ice...

BET+ has renewed the Emmy-nominated series The Ms. Pat Show for a fourth season, according to Deadline. The series is based on stand-up comedian Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams and her memoir, Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat. Williams plays a fictionalized character of herself: a former convicted felon-turned-suburban mom who hustles and bustles to make it on the streets of Atlanta...

This Is Us' Mandy Moore and Welcome to Chippendales' Kumail Nanjiani have signed on to star in Thread: An Insidious Tale, the sixth film in the Insidious franchise, according to Deadline. Jeremy Slater, a producer and writer of Marvel’s Moon Knight, will direct the film from his own script, which follows a married couple -- played by Moore and Nanjiani -- who try to travel back in time to save their daughter. Meanwhile, the fifth installment in the Insidious franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, opens July 7th...

