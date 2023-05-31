Tyler man indicted for manslaughter in connection to overdose death

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 3:57 am

TYLER – A Tyler man was charged with manslaughter in connection to the April 2022 death of a 17-year-old. According to our news partner KETK records show that 27-year-old Billy Bernard Maddox, Jr. was indicted for manslaughter in the overdose death of Preston Hawley. In September 2022, Maddox was charged with tampering/fabricating with intent to impair evidence and bonded out the same day. He was later arrested on a manslaughter charge on May 26 in connection to the same case.

According to an arrest warrant, Hawley used to live with Maddox. The warrant states that detectives were told Maddox was “a known drug dealer.” On the afternoon of April 23, 2022, Tyler police detectives were called to a hospital in response to a patient who died of an apparent overdose, identified as Hawley. Documents state that Maddox was at the hospital and spoke with detectives.

Judicial records show that Maddox has a bond review on Wednesday and a pre-trial appearance scheduled for Sept. 15. A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Go Back