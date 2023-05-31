Schaefer confident Abbott’s agenda gets done

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 3:57 am

TYLER – “Property taxes are suffocating Texans,” said Abbott. “We must fix that this session.” It’s been Governor Greg Abbott’s message from the very beginning. Even though the 88th legislative session is now over, lawmakers are still working around the clock to pass legislation according to our news partner KETK. This time they have two tasks: property tax relief and border security.

Abbott called a special session Monday after republican leaders in the house and senate could not pass laws on his top priorities. Number one on the list in this special session is property tax relief for Texans. “Hard-working Texans produced the largest budget surplus in Texas history,” added Abbott. “That money belongs to the taxpayers.

An East Texas lawmaker now speaking out about the special session. “There’s frustration that the house and senate have not been able to reach agreement on important issues,” said Matt Schaefer, State House of Representatives, Tyler District 6. Schaefer said he agrees with the governor’s position to get something done for property owners.

Another key topic in the special session is human smuggling. Abbott wants harsher penalties for smuggling migrants into Texas.

Go Back