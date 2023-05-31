Knicks won’t extend contract of GM Scott Perry, sources say

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 2:11 am

ByESPN.com news services

The New York Knicks will not extend the contract of general manager Scott Perry, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Perry, who was on an expiring contract, worked under president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley this season, as the resurgent Knicks qualified for the playoffs and advanced to the second round. Perry had been general manager since 2017-18.

The Knicks were already among the most intriguing teams of the offseason, and a search for a new general manager only heightens the buzz.

The Knicks do not have a first-round pick this summer, but they have their own first-round choice in the next six drafts, plus four additional first-rounders from prior deals if they want to travel into the trade market. Young stalwarts such as RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Mitchell Robinson could be enticing trade options for teams as well.

Recruiting a star to New York City hasn’t exactly been easy (or fruitful) over the past decade. But the assets and players are there, and what remains to be seen is two-fold: Which stars might become available this year, and how much would Knicks management be willing to part with if and when it happens? Questions a new GM will have to now answer.

New York finished 47-35 before defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. The Knicks then lost to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat in the semifinals.

Newsday first reported the Knicks’ decision on Perry.

