Grant Anderson wins in relief in MLB debut, Rangers beat Tigers 10-6

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 2:17 am

DETROIT (AP) — Reliever Grant Anderson won in an overpowering major league debut and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Tuesday night to improve to 35-19, the best record in franchise history at the one-third mark. Anderson stuck out seven of the nine batters he faced after taking over for starter Martín Pérez in the fifth inning. Texas second baseman Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to a career-best 19 games with a fifth-inning single. Jonah Heim drove in four runs, Josh Jung homered and had three runs and Aroldis Garcia had four hits and three runs. Miguel Cabrera had three hits and drove in two runs for Detroit. Cabrera passed Ken Griffey Jr. for 15th place with 5,272 total bases.

