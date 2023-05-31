Today is Wednesday May 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Bregman, McCormick homer to help Astros beat Twins 5-1

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 2:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick each homered in the second inning and had two RBIs and the Houston Astros built a big lead early and beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Bregman and McCormick connected off Joe Ryan (7-2) to put Houston up 3-0 — and snap Ryan’s career-best streak of six starts without allowing a homer. The Astros tacked on two runs in the third inning and that was plenty to give them their fourth win in five games. Brandon Bielak (2-2) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings, helping the Astros bounce back after losing the series opener 7-5 in 10 innings.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC