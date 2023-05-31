Bregman, McCormick homer to help Astros beat Twins 5-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick each homered in the second inning and had two RBIs and the Houston Astros built a big lead early and beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Bregman and McCormick connected off Joe Ryan (7-2) to put Houston up 3-0 — and snap Ryan’s career-best streak of six starts without allowing a homer. The Astros tacked on two runs in the third inning and that was plenty to give them their fourth win in five games. Brandon Bielak (2-2) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings, helping the Astros bounce back after losing the series opener 7-5 in 10 innings.

