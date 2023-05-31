About the Texas prison where Elizabeth Holmes is Serving

Posted/updated on: May 31, 2023 at 4:11 am

BRYAN (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has reported to a federal prison in Texas — marking the start of her 11-year sentence for overseeing a notorious blood testing hoax. Federal Prison Camp Bryan, located around 95 miles from Houston, houses about 650 women. FPC Bryan is located about 95 miles (150 kilometers) northwest of Houston.

The facility encompasses about 37 acres (15 hectares) of land.

FPC Bryan is one of a handful of “minimum security” facilities of its kind across the nation.

Facilities like Bryan don’t have fences and hold inmates the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk.

The camps also often have minimal staffing and the people incarcerated there work at prison jobs. According to a 2016 FPC Bryan inmate handbook, those in the Texas facility who are eligible to work can earn between 12 cents and $1.15 per hour in their job assignments.

Go Back