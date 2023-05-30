Iowa governor to send about 100 of the state’s National Guard troops to the Texas border

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 5:20 pm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that about 100 Iowa National Guard troops and 30 public safety officers will be sent to Texas at the U.S. border with Mexico. The Republican governor said Tuesday that the troops would be deployed for 30 days in August and the Department of Public Safety officers would be assigned for 30 days in September. Reynolds didn’t specify what the Iowa deployment would do in Texas but she said they were needed due to an “open border” that she blamed on a “dereliction of duty” by Democratic President Joe Biden. In 2021, Reynolds sent Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas to patrol the border.

