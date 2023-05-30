Today is Tuesday May 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson photobomb Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s selfie at Shania Twain concert

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 1:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a fun surprise while attending the Shania Twain concert Sunday night in Hollywood.

In a series of photos Bell shared on Instagram of her and Shepard, two other stars are seen making an appearance in some of them.

In her first selfie with Shepard, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are seen posing with the couple. And in the final two photos, Hanks is seen photobombing a selfie Bell was taking of her and Shepard.

"Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!" Bell joked in the caption.

"Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!" she added.

Bell also shared two videos of her and Shepard singing along to some of Twain's songs. In one video, the two sway and sing along to her hit song "From This Moment On."

Twain is currently on her Queen of Me tour. The country singer will continue the U.S. leg of her tour

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC