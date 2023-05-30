Today is Tuesday May 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment fight isn’t finished yet

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 1:46 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with the impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming. The GOP-led House of Representatives on Saturday approved 20 articles of impeachment on sweeping allegations of wrongdoing that have trailed Paxton for years, including abuse of office and bribery. The vote immediately suspended the state’s top lawyer from office. But the intraparty political brawl in the nation’s largest conservative state is far from over. Next, Republican-controlled state Senate will hold a trial that will ultimately decide Paxton’s fate. It is scheduled to start no later than Aug. 28. Paxton’s allies are counting on victory there.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC