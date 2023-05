Breaking News: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 12:23 pm

Breaking News: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter diagnosed with dementia-Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia, The Carter Center announced on Tuesday. “She continues to live happily at home with her husband, enjoying spring in Plains and visits with loved ones,” The Carter Center said in a statement.

