East Texas Food Bank CEO to retire

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 12:42 pm

TYLER– The East Texas Food Bank announced on Tuesday CEO Dennis Cullinane will retire at the end of their fiscal year on June 30. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the CEO of such an incredible organization since 2010,” Cullinane said. According to our news partner KETK, the food banks board of directors formed a search committee and hired a firm to help recruit candidates for the CEO position. Chair of the ETFB board, Jeff Johnson, said the new CEO will start in June in order to train with Cullinane before his depature. “The ETFB board is very thankful for the 13 years of service Dennis has provided,” Johnson said. “During his tenure, ETFB doubled its meal distribution where today we are providing 27 million meals to 117,300 households in 26 counties in East Texas. He led us through the pandemic where ETFB saw tremendous need with long lines of people seeking food assistance, some for the first time.”

