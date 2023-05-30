Today is Tuesday May 30, 2023
SFA officially member of UT System

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 9:25 am
SFA officially member of UT SystemNACOGDOCHES — Governor Abbott has signed a bill officially making Stephen F. Austin a member of the University of Texas System. The Nacogdoches University becomes the 14th affiliate of the UT System. State Representative Travis Clardy says SFA will receive about $125million in funding over the next four years as a result of becoming a UT System member. SFA will have access to the permanent university fund, the largest high-education endowment in the U.S SFA will retain its colors, culture, and name. Students and tenured faculty are guaranteed to retain their status in the university.



