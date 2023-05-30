Latest UT Tyler Poll reflects early look to 2024

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 9:09 am

TYLER — Polling ahead of a major senate showdown seems to point to a big shakeup. A new UT Tyler poll, conducted between May 10th and 21st shows Senator Cruz with a single digit lead over Democrat Collin Allred, which looks eerily similar to early polling in his race against Beto O’Rourke in 2018. Cruz went on to win that race by less than three points, in spite of the seemingly photo finish results. Analysts say it might not be all that accurate. A separate poll for the same race released last week by Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation show Cruz with a more comfortable 7 point lead.

Go Back