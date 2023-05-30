Drone attack damages residential buildings in Moscow, mayor says

(LONDON) -- Several drones struck Moscow early on Tuesday, damaging residential buildings in the Russian capital, the mayor said.

The attack "caused minor damage to several buildings" in a residential area, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin. Some residents were evacuated from their apartments due to "safety reasons" as first responders surveyed the damage, Sobyanin said.

"All municipal emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident," the mayor wrote on his official Telegram channel. "They will find out the circumstances of what happened."

No one was seriously injured in the attack. Two people sought and received medical attention on site but did not require hospitalization, according to Sobyanin.

Russian emergency services told state news agency TASS that drone-like fragments were found around at least one of the buildings and that apartment windows were shattered on several floors.

Moscow Oblast Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said several drones were shot down as they approached the capital, according to TASS.

It's believed to be the first major drone attack on a residential area of Moscow. The attack came as Russia continues to wage war in neighboring Ukraine.

On May 3, Russia accused Ukraine of attacking the Kremlin with drones. Russia later blamed the United States for the attack, a claim rejected by Washington.

