Today is Tuesday May 30, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Seager has 4 RBIs, Rangers beat Tigers 5-0

Posted/updated on: May 30, 2023 at 4:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DETROIT (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi won his sixth straight decision, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer with four RBIs and the Texas Rangers defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-0. Eovaldi allowed four hits and a season-high three walks in five innings with four strikeouts. He is 6-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last eight starts. Brock Burke, Jonathan Hernández and José Leclerc finished a five-hitter, the Rangers’ fifth shutout this year. Matthew Boyd gave up five runs on five hits and four walks in six-plus innings. Detroit had been trying to reach .500 for the first time since a 4-4 start in 2022.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC