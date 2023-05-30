Jeffers homers in 10th to give Twins 7-5 win over Astros

May 30, 2023

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Royce Lewis homered with four RBIs in his season debut and Ryan Jeffers hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 7-5 win over the Houston Astros Monday.Max Kepler started the 10th as the automatic runner on second base before Jeffers smacked the first pitch from Bryan Abreu (2-1) into the seats in left field for his third hit to put the Twins on top 7-5. Lewis gave the Minnesota an early lead with a three-run homer in the third. The Astros took the lead when Jose Altuve hit a grand slam in the seventh. But Lewis came through again late, tying it with an RBI single off closer Ryan Pressly with two outs in the ninth.

