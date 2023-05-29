One dead in motorcycle crash in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2023 at 1:36 pm

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash on Highway 80 near Fruitvale.

Our news partner KETK reports that according to a preliminary DPS report, a 2008 Harley Davidson was traveling west on the highway around 2:30 p.m. “at an unsafe speed to negotiate a curve,” and left the road striking a guardrail.

The driver, identified as Tommy Stites, 55 of Baytown, was pronounced dead on the scene, and DPS reported he had not been wearing a helmet.

The investigation is ongoing.

