Austin firefighter stabbed while putting out fire

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2023 at 12:39 pm

AP – Authorities say a Texas firefighter was stabbed in the thigh by a man accused of starting the multiple fires firefighters were putting out along Interstate 35 in Austin. Austin Fire Department shift commander Eddie Martinez told the Austin American-Statesman that the injuries sustained by the firefighter early Monday morning weren’t life-threatening. Martinez says the firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released. Police took the suspect into custody. Authorities did not immediately say what object the firefighter was stabbed with. Lanes on Interstate 35 near the incident were closed for a time but had reopened by 5:45 a.m.

