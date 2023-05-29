Today is Monday May 29, 2023
New study shows benefits of afternoon exercise for Type 2 diabetes

May 29, 2023
SimpleImages/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- For people with Type 2 diabetes, could the time of day when you exercise have an impact on your blood sugar averages?

A new study seems to suggest so.

After studying more than 2,400 adults over a four-year period, researchers suggest that patients with Type 2 diabetes who exercise in the afternoon instead of in the morning may have better control of their A1C levels.

ABC News' Erielle Reshef appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss the study's findings:

