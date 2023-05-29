Today is Monday May 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas passes sexual conduct bill drag show artists fear will prompt crackdown

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2023 at 8:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Texas lawmakers approved a bill expanding what is considered an illegal performance of sexual conduct in a move drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows. The bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature is part of a broader effort in Texas and other conservative states to crack down on drag shows and limit LGBT+ rights. The Texas bill was initially filed to bar children from attending drag shows. The final version establishes a definition of sexual conduct that bars wearing accessories or prosthetics that enhance the female or male form in front of a minor or on public property.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC