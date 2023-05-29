Texas passes sexual conduct bill drag show artists fear will prompt crackdown

Posted/updated on: May 29, 2023 at 8:47 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas lawmakers approved a bill expanding what is considered an illegal performance of sexual conduct in a move drag artists fear will be used to criminalize their shows. The bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature is part of a broader effort in Texas and other conservative states to crack down on drag shows and limit LGBT+ rights. The Texas bill was initially filed to bar children from attending drag shows. The final version establishes a definition of sexual conduct that bars wearing accessories or prosthetics that enhance the female or male form in front of a minor or on public property.

