Longview ISD starting up Summer food program

Longview ISD starting up Summer Feeding programLONGVIEW — Longview ISD’s Summer Child Nutrition Program will start giving out free breakfast and lunch for students on June 6. According to our news partner KETK, the food will be available at J.L Everhart Elementary School, Hudson PEP Elementary School, Ware Elementary School, Forest Park Middle School and Longview High School. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch is served from 12 p.m. to 12:30p.m., except for at the high school where lunch will be served until 2 p.m. There are no requirements students need to meet to be fed by the program.

There will be no summer feeding during the week of Independence Day (July 4-8). Food will be provided on all other dates listed.

For more information please contact Child Nutrition Director Phyllis Dozier at 903-381-2200.



