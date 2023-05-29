Today is Monday May 29, 2023
Orioles avoid sweep with 3-2 win over Rangers

Posted/updated on: May 28, 2023 at 11:56 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Austin Hays singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to cap a three-hit performance, and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 3-2 to avert a three-game sweep. After Texas tied the game in the top of the eighth, Cedric Mullins opened the bottom half with a walk against Cole Ragans. Adley Rutschman followed with a single, and Hays greeted Joe Barlow with a sharp grounder up the middle against a drawn-up infield. Félix Bautista worked the ninth for his 13th save in 17 tries. Despite the loss, Texas has won 10 of 14 and gone 8-1-1 in its last 10 series.



